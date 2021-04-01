NDSU offers new streamlined pharmacy admission option

DEVILS LAKE - NDSU is offering a new streamlined School of Pharmacy admission option to students through a Post-Baccalaureate Admissions Pathway.

Students who graduate as of May 2021 in a health or STEM field are eligible for the program if they meet criteria. The goal is to attract qualified students who may already have a strong background in health sciences or STEM who are interested in a pathway to achieve a Doctor of Pharmacy degree.

“Criteria and qualifications remain in place to enter the program and attract qualified students who want to pursue their Pharm.D. degree,” said Charles D. Peterson, dean of the School of Pharmacy and College of Health Professions at NDSU.

The streamlined pharmacy admissions approach is part of an array of options available to attract top students to NDSU. In addition to the Post-Baccalaureate Admissions Pathway, NDSU School of Pharmacy also offers a Traditional Pathway, an Early Admission Pathway for qualified high school students and a Pharmacy Technician Pathway.

For the Post-Baccalaureate Pathway, candidates must have earned a bachelor’s degree in a health or STEM field by May 2021, with successful completion of courses in biology, human anatomy and physiology with laboratories, general chemistry, and public speaking. Successful passing of the PCAT or MCAT, application through PharmCAS and a successful interview process also are required.

If students with a degree in a health or STEM field are accepted into the NDSU pharmacy program but have not yet completed coursework in chemistry, biochemistry, physics or calculus, they must successfully complete a summer preparatory program. Graduates who have completed sufficient coursework in all areas who are accepted into the program will begin their professional program in fall semester 2021.

“Students today in many different fields are taking a variety of paths to reach their educational and career goals,” said Daniel Friesner, professor of pharmacy practice and senior associate dean in the NDSU College of Health Professions. “Offering a span of options to prospective students, while maintaining professional criteria and standards in a high quality, affordable program, helps expand the breadth and reach of our program.”

In addition, the Early Pathway to Admission offered previously allows students with an early focus on pharmacy to begin their education more quickly on their journey to become pharmacists. It is an early assurance program designed for academically qualified high school students who want an affordable, expedited path to a Pharm.D. degree.

The Post-Baccalaureate Pathway opens up options for successful graduates who may have decided to pursue a Pharm.D. degree later in their education

