South Panola AFJROTC defeats Devil's Lake AJROTC

DEVILS LAKE - South Panola AFJROTC defeated Devil's Lake AJROTC 478.7 to 377.8 in the National Air Rifle New Shooter League. They currently have a 1 - 5 record. South Panola AFJROTC was led by, Cameren Becerra who shot a 248.0. The remaining contributing members were Jeremiah Fox, Masimo Aguilar, and Makayla Bell. South Panola AFJROTC is from Batesville, MS, and is coached by Col Robert Mims.

Devil's Lake AJROTC currently has a 1 - 6 record. Devil's Lake AJROTC was led by, Devon Carlson who shot a 197.0. The remaining contributing members were Ethan Desjarlais, James Charboneau, and Madison Weigel. Devil's Lake AJROTC is from Devil's Lake, ND, and is coached by Todd Huderle.

Next up South Panola AFJROTC will compete against Waller AFJROTC from Waller, TX. Waller AFJROTC currently has a 1 - 5 record. While Devil's Lake AJROTC has a bye week.

These two teams are competing in the National Air Rifle "New Shooter" League. Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the league is a national team league exclusive to athletes in their first year of competition. Teams are from high schools and junior rifle clubs throughout the United States. Over 10 weeks each team competes in 7 games. Each week, each team is paired with another team with a near equal skill level.

In each game the teams compete in what is known as a Three-Position Air Rifle match. The match is modeled after Olympic Rifle competitions but adapted to high school age athletes. Each athlete will shoots 10 shots in three different shooting positions, prone, standing, and kneeling. Each shot is worth a maximum of 10.9 points. The sum of points scored in the 30 shots is the athlete's total. The team score is comprised of the best four athletes from each team.

For more information on the league, including complete standings, visit https://www.national-leagues.com/new-shooter

