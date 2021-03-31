North Dakota Airports Receive $6.4 Million in COVID Relief

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) announced today the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) through the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) awarded the following 15 grants totaling $6,400,723 to airports in North Dakota:

$3,575,842 to the Municipal Airport Authority of the City of Fargo;

$1,689,084 to the City of Minot for Minot International Airport;

$1,003,797 to the Jamestown Airport Authority;

$13,000 to the Barnes County Municipal Airport Authority;

$13,000 to the Mandan Airport Authority;

$13,000 to the Hillsboro Municipal Airport Authority;

$13,000 to the Watford City Airport Authority;

$13,000 to the Adams County Airport Authority;

$13,000 to the Kenmare Municipal Airport Authority;

$9,000 to the Washburn Municipal Airport;

$9,000 to the Pembina Municipal Airport Authority;

$9,000 to the Crosby Airport Authority;

$9,000 to the Gwinner Municipal Airport Authority;

$9,000 to the Ellendale Airport; and

$9,000 to the Cooperstown Municipal Airport Authority.

The funds come through the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act which was signed into law by President Donald Trump in March of 2020.

