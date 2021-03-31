NDSU releases 2020 Career Outcomes Report

Brynn Rawlings

Fargo – North Dakota State University graduates are persistent and highly sought by employers. That’s the bottom line of the newly released 2020 Career Outcomes Report that captures information regarding how new college graduates fare in their careers within six months of graduation.

According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers, the report provides clear, concise and consistent data on the outcomes associated with a college education on a national scale. The report contains information arranged by major on employment rates, continuing education enrollment rates, starting salaries and other data.

“This is a very exciting time at NDSU, perhaps even the most important time in our history,” said NDSU President Dean Bresciani. “Never before has the state of North Dakota more needed the graduates who are being educated at NDSU. We are exciting to be stepping up and delivering just what North Dakota needs.”

The report highlighted that 40 percent of survey respondents claimed North Dakota as their home state, with 78 percent of those undergraduates choosing to stay in-state to begin their career.

Other highlights of the report include a success rate of 95 percent for graduate students and 88 percent for undergraduates. Of the undergraduate student responses, 80 percent are employed and 8 percent are continuing their education. NDSU was the top choice for students deciding to further their degree.

Top employers include Sanford Health, Doosan Bobcat, Fargo Public Schools, Aldevron, Essentia Health, John Deere, Bell Bank, Collins Aerospace, AgCountry Farm Credit Services, Applied Engineering Inc, Eide Bailly LLP, Open Systems International Inc and United Health Groups. The median salary is $42,150 and the median bonus is $5,000.

“We’ve got a long-standing reputation for producing high quality, work ready, day-one graduates. That is something we are really proud of,” said Michael Kessler, dean of NDSU’s College of Engineering. “We have a rigorous curriculum with world-class faculty who are experts in their fields. We are also working to develop skills in leadership and innovation. It is my belief that by teaching our students to be creative problem solvers who have the skills to motivate and inspire, that they’ll benefit not only them but also the state and the region.”

