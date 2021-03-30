Ramsey County Board of Commissioners declare Fire Emergency, issue Burn Ban

In response to dry and windy conditions around Ramsey County, resulting in fires around the lake region from Monday night into Tuesday, the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners have declared a fire emergency and issued a Burn Ban Proclamation, that goes into effect March 30.

The ban includes burning of garbage, farm or cropland, and campfires when the North Dakota fire index is set at low, medium, high, very high, or extreme, or when a Red Flag warning has been issued for Ramsey County. Any violation of the ban can result in a maximum penalty of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

The reason for the proclamation was stated that Ramsey County has been threatened with rural fires as of this date, due to high wind and dry conditions. Monday night into Tuesday morning, rural fires have been and are still being fought on the Spirit Lake Reservation, Nelson County, and parts of Devils Lake.

The Devils Lake Fire Department reported having to put out a dumpster fire on Tuesday along with a handful of other fires. The department also offered a hand to other rural fire departments if needed.

According to the National Weather Service, the Red Flag Warning for Ramsey County has expired, however, there is still a Wind Advisory until 7 p.m. Tuesday and a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Tuesday night, in relation to dropping temperatures creating icy conditions.

