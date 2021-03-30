NDDOT seeks comments on 2021 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program

DEVILS LAKE - The North Dakota Department of Transportation is seeking comments on amendments to the 2021-2024 State Transportation Improvement Program for updates to three previously published projects in 2021 and one addition of a previously unpublished project.

The emergency relief slide repair on Interstate 29 North of Grand Forks – U.S. Highway 2 Interchange. Total cost has increased from: $1,360,000 to $9,550,000.

2021 Preliminary Engineering on various individual urban locations. Total cost has increased from $2,250,000 to $6,261,000.

2021 Right of Way on various urban locations. Total cost has increased from $100,000 to $3,799,000.

Addition of previously unpublished 2021 Utilities for various urban locations. Total cost is $1,058,000.

The public is invited to view the current STIP on the NDDOT’s website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on “Publications” on the top of the page, then clicking on the “2021-2024 Final STIP (Statewide Transportation Improvement Program)” link under the Plans and Reports section.

Comments should be sent no later than April 8, 2021 to Logan Beise at NDDOT, 608 E Boulevard Ave, Bismarck, ND 58505-0700, or sent via email lsbeise@nd.gov with “2021 State Federal-Aid Roadway Projects” in the subject line.

For more information contact Logan Beise, (701)328-2139 or NDDOT Communications, (701)328-4444.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!