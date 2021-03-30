N.D. 4-H Crop Judging Contest Winners Announced

Dean Aakre

DEVILS LAKE - A 4-H crop judging team of youth from Grant, Sargent and Stark-Billings counties placed first in the senior division of the North Dakota state 4-H crop judging contest at Valley City.

The contest is held in conjunction with the state crop show held at the North Dakota Winter Show.

Team members are Laura Muggli of Carson, Olivia Throener of Cogswell and Wyatt Kessel of Belfield. Coaches of the team are Andrea Muggli, Melissa Seykora and Desirae Tibor.

Laura Muggli placed first individually in the senior 4-H contest with a score of 888 points out of a possible 1,000.

The Mountrail County team placed second. Team members are Andrew Haakenson, Tyson Odermann and Alyssa Haakenson of Parshall. The team is coached by Roger Christenson.

The team from Walsh County placed third with members Andrew Myrdal of Edinburg, Conner Hodek of Fordville, and Owen Zikmund and Jonah Zikmund of Pisek. Brad Brummond coaches the team.

The Cass County team of Kiley Kvamme of Kindred, and Cort McDonald and Claire McDonald of Leonard placed fourth. The team is coached by Kyle Aasand.

In the junior division, a team from Griggs and LaMoure counties placed first. Team members are Rosie Abraham and Amelia Abraham of Hannaford and Leo Lahlum of Marion. Coaches are Jeff Stachler and Eric Lahlum.

Rosie Abraham placed first with the high individual score in the junior division.

The team from Ransom County placed second. Team members are Charlie Dagman and Levi Dagman of Enderlin, Luke Schwab of Englevale and Cody Freeberg of Lisbon. The team is coached by Jerome Freeberg and Travis Dagman.

The Foster County junior team placed third. Team members are Abigail Lee, Kenleigh Hinrichs, Maddyx Davis and Linda Yuja, all of Carrington. Coaches are Joel Lemer and Jeff Gale.

Ward County placed fourth with team members Abby Finke, Lily Schepp and Anna Finke of Berthold, and Daylon Yanish of Carpio. The team is coached by Kelly Finke.

Walsh County placed fifth with team members Michael Norman of McCanna, Ingrid Myrdal and Hannah Myrdal of Edinberg, and Natalie Bina of Park River. The team is coached by Brad Brummond.

The junior crop judging contest consists of crop seed pan classes, identification of plants and seeds, market factors of wheat, grain grading, and identification of insects and equipment. The senior contest also includes crop disorders.

The 4-H crop judging contest is conducted with support and sponsorship from the North Dakota Winter Show, North Dakota Crop Improvement and Seed Association and North Dakota 4-H Foundation. The Valley City Eagles Club hosted the event.

