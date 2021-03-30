ALZHEIMER’S VIRTUAL PRESENTATION/WEBINAR

Fargo – The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a free virtual presentation titled, “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia”. This free webinar will take place on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. (CT). This presentation is free and open to the public; registration is required. This project is supported by funding granted through the North Dakota Department of Human Services, Aging Service Division.

Call: 1-800-272-3900 to register for the class.

