Enforcement for underage drinking begins April 1 during Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

Devils Lake, ND – A statewide campaign against underage drinking begins April 1 as a part of Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

Law enforcement across the state will conduct compliance checks and shoulder taps from April 1 to May 23 in an effort to prevent life altering consequences caused by consuming alcohol underage. Persons under 21 found to be consuming or in possession of alcohol could face fines and end up in court. No matter the age, driving under the influence is not only illegal, but dangerous.

“The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign is a great reminder for those who are underage that there are many ways to have fun throughout the school year that don’t involve underage drinking. Make the smart choice to avoid alcohol and always drive sober,” says Safety Division Director Karin Mongeon.

Alcohol and drug-related crashes are 100% preventable. Many lives would be saved in North Dakota each year if every driver consistently makes the choice to always drive sober, designate a sober driver or use a ride-hailing service.

Preliminary crash fatalities in 2021 are trending higher than previous years with 21 fatalities to date, making this campaign a vital part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

Visit the North Dakota Crash Memorial Wall to view memorials built on the hope of preventing another death on North Dakota roads.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

