CONGRATULATIONS TO LRSC DECA

Erin Wood

LRSC Collegiate DECA had an outstanding performance at the 2021 ND State Collegiate DECA Conference held at the Holiday Inn in Fargo on Monday, March 22nd, and Tuesday, March 23rd.

Four of the five students that competed at the conference qualified for the International Career & Development Conference to be held virtually in April.

Braden Fee and Shannon Beecroft placed first in the Emerging Technologies Marketing Strategies Event.

Braden Fee and Chris Hendrickson placed second in Event Planning. Gavin Brown placed second in Entrepreneurship Operations and Chris Hendrickson placed second in the Hotel and Lodging Event.

Also competing at the state conference for LRSC was Samantha McKay. The LRSC DECA chapter is advised by Cindy Brown.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!