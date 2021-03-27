Tractor Safety School Set

Rick Schmidt

DEVILS LAKE - Youth will be able to learn about safe farm practices during a Tractor Safety School that North Dakota State University Extension is hosting May 26-28 at the North Dakota 4-H Camp near Washburn.

Participants will learn:

Rules of the road

How to read an operator’s manual

How to operate large and small tractors

Youth will have opportunities for hands-on learning on farm equipment and obstacle courses to simulate actual farm situations. ATV certification also will be held during this school.

The course is for youth 14 and 15 years old. Youth who are 13 can participate and the license they receive will become valid when they reach their 14th birthday.

Those who complete this course will be allowed to operate farm equipment on a farm other than the family farm.

Youth do not need to be a 4-H member to participate in the school.

The deadline to register for the school is May 18.

The cost of the course is $150. Send registrations to Oliver County Extension/Tractor Safety School, PO Box 166, Center, ND 58530. Make checks payable to Oliver County Extension.

