Living Ag Classrooms online

BISMARCK – Each spring the Living Ag Classroom travels across North Dakota with more than 5,000 fourth- and fifth-graders in attendance. While in-person Living Ag Classrooms were not held this spring, the commodity groups, agencies and associations that teach students have put their presentations into an online resource housed on the North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture in the Classroom website.

“Teachers from across the state are invited to utilize the videos, North Dakota Ag Mags and resources with their students,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said, “Kids enjoy seeing where their food comes from and how animals are cared for. The Living Ag Classroom is an excellent tool for the teachers in our state.”

Some of the resources serve as stand-alone lessons, while others can be used to supplement other classroom activities.

The Living Ag Classroom presentations may be found on the North Dakota Agriculture in the Classroom website at www.nd.gov/ndda/ag-classroom/living-ag-classroom.

North Dakota Agriculture in the Classroom is a program of the North Dakota Department of Agriculture that provides free curriculum, educational resources, grants, outreach, and professional development opportunities to increase agricultural literacy through K-12 education.

