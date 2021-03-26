North Star Community Credit Union Scholarships Available

Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE - For over 40 years North Star Community Credit Union’s scholarship program for graduating High School Seniors has been an integral part of the commitment to furthering the education of area credit union youth. Current Chief Lending Officer, Dean Aanderud, was the first scholarship recipient in 1980. In 2020 alone, the North Star Community Credit Union scholarship program provided $7500 in scholarship awards to 15 students throughout the organization.

The scholarship application can be found on North Star’s website at www.nsccu.com and must be completed and submitted by May 1st. Graduating seniors, or their parent, must be a member of North Star Community Credit Union to apply. Students may be registered at a college or trade school of their choice. Scholarships will be awarded in late May and will be paid out after the successful completion of the student’s first semester of college.

