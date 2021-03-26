“It’s National Nutrition Month!”

Sara Laite

Happy National Nutrition Month! This year’s theme is “Personalize Your Plate.” The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (AND) reminds us there is no one-size-fits-all approach to nutrition and health. We are all unique and have different bodies, goals, backgrounds and tastes.

The key messages for National Nutrition Month, 2021 include: Eat a variety of nutritious foods every day, plan your meals each week, learn skills to create tasty meals, and consult a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) for personalized nutrition advice. For more resources from AND, visit https://www.eatright.org/food#resources.

Speaking of nutrition, here are some reminders of great resources NDSU Extension has available:

· Our Field to Fork annual webinars are in full swing, and you can enjoy learning from a computer at your desk, smartphone, tablet or from almost anywhere! Visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/fieldtofork to explore the topics that include growing, preparing, preserving and selling food products. There are also more than 50 archived webinars you can check out!

· Sign up for our FREE monthly e-newsletters, including “Nourish”, “The Family Table”, and “Faith Communities Alive!” See www.ag.ndsu.edu/food for the easy sign-up process. Click on “Programs” to learn more.

· Visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/food and click on “Programs” to check out the “Healthwise for Men” and “Healthwise for Women” topics.

· See www.ag.ndsu.edu/food for a hundreds of kid- and adult-friendly recipes!

When I was a kid, I was terrified of cabbage. Now, you can give it to me at every meal! It is so versatile and can be used in so many recipes, cooked, raw, or fermented. The indoles (natural chemicals) in cabbage and other cruciferous veggies help protect against certain cancers. Check out this delicious soup featuring cabbage!

Cabbage Roll Soup

1 lb. extra-lean ground beef

1 medium yellow onion diced finely

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 cups chopped green cabbage

2 medium carrots quartered and sliced

4 cups low-sodium beef broth

3 (8-ounce) cans tomato sauce

1 large potato

1 bay leaf

3 Tbsp. light brown sugar (or less to taste)

2 Tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped

In a large pot, brown ground beef until 165F is reached when measured by a food thermometer. Drain fat. Add diced onion and minced garlic and cook for another 2-3 minutes, until onions are tender. Add in chopped cabbage, carrots, tomato sauce, beef broth, bay leaf and brown sugar. Peel and chop potatoes into 1-inch cubes. Add to soup. Bring to a simmer and let cook for about 25 minutes, until potatoes are tender. Take out the bay leaf and sprinkle with chopped parsley. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Makes 8 servings. Each serving has 230 calories, 6g fat, 19g protein, 26g carbohydrate, 4g fiber, and 500mg sodium.

For more information, contact the Ramsey County Extension Office at 701-662-7027. Website: https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/ramseycountyextension. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NDSUExtRamsey/.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!