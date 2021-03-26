In letter to DHS secretary, Burgum opposes transfer of detained migrants to North Dakota

BISMARCK – In a letter to U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Gov. Doug Burgum stressed his opposition to the transfer of detained migrants from the southern border to North Dakota being considered by DHS, as media have reported.

While the White House has said there are no such plans, North Dakota’s homeland security director has requested a detailed briefing from DHS on the matter.

In his letter Burgum said that he was concerned that North Dakota is being considered by Department of Homeland Security officials as a site for the relocation of migrants detained at the south Texas border.

“To be clear, our administration does not support the transfer to North Dakota of migrants who have entered the United States without permission,” Burgum said in his letter. “While our state willingly participates in the resettlement of legal, thoroughly vetted refugees, we strongly oppose any efforts to alleviate the southern border crisis of the overwhelming influx of migrants by transporting them to northern border states such as North Dakota.”

Burgum said the crisis is the product and responsibility of the President and his administration and that shifting the problem and public safety costs to North Dakota places it at risk while doing nothing to address the root causes of the ongoing crisis at the southern border.

“We urge the administration to address this crisis at the source, fully enforce federal immigration laws, and reassure northern border states that relocation is not on the table,” he said.

