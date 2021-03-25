Ronald Reagan AJROTC defeats Devil's Lake AJROTC

Erik Anderson

DEVILS LAKE - Shooting their highest score of the season Ronald Reagan AJROTC defeated Devil's Lake AJROTC 933.1 to 504.9 in the National Air Rifle New Shooter League. With the win, Ronald Reagan AJROTC is in eighteenth place overall. They currently have a 2 - 3 record. Ronald Reagan AJROTC was led by, Adrian Simonsen who shot a 257.5. The remaining contributing members were Aydin Escamilla, Noah Ott, and Grayson Guthrie. Ronald Reagan AJROTC is from San Antonio, TX, and is coached by Master Sergeant John Tijerina.

Devil's Lake AJROTC currently has a 1 - 5 record. Devil's Lake AJROTC was led by, Devon Carlson who shot a 213.3. The remaining contributing members were Ethan Desjarlais, Drevon Anderson, and James Charboneau. Devil's Lake AJROTC is from Devil's Lake, ND, and is coached by Todd Huderle.

Next up Ronald Reagan AJROTC will compete against Bob Jones AFJROTC from Madison, AL. Bob Jones AFJROTC currently has a 2 - 3 record. While Devil's Lake AJROTC will compete against South Panola AFJROTC from Batesville, MS. South Panola AFJROTC currently has a 0 - 5 record.

These two teams are competing in the National Air Rifle "New Shooter" League. Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the league is a national team league exclusive to athletes in their first year of competition. Teams are from high schools and junior rifle clubs throughout the United States. Over 10 weeks each team competes in 7 games. Each week, each team is paired with another team with a near equal skill level.

In each game the teams compete in what is known as a Three-Position Air Rifle match. The match is modeled after Olympic Rifle competitions but adapted to high school age athletes. Each athlete will shoots 10 shots in three different shooting positions, prone, standing, and kneeling. Each shot is worth a maximum of 10.9 points. The sum of points scored in the 30 shots is the athlete's total. The team score is comprised of the best four athletes from each team.

