North Dakota Corn Utilization Council Elects New Leadership

FARGO — The North Dakota Corn Utilization Council elected leadership for the year ahead at their spring board meeting on March 17, 2021. These changes will take effect on April 1, 2021.

Jason Rayner of Finley, ND was elected by the Council to serve as Chairman. He and his family farm 5,000 acres of corn and soybeans. Rayner represents corn farmers in District 2, and has been a Council member since 2015.

“The industry has grown so much, even during my time on the Council. I am excited about the chance to continue to promote and educate, especially when it comes to ethanol, and be a part of the positive impact it is making on our community and state,” says Rayner.

Tysen Rosenau of Carrington, ND was elected by the Council to serves as Vice Chairman. He and his father operate a 6,000-acre corn, soybean, and wheat farm. Rosenau represents corn farmers in District 4 and has been a Council member since 2018.

“Being a part of the allocation of checkoff funds to support market development, research, and education of corn and its uses allows me to be a better advocate for farmers statewide. I am honored to serve in this leadership role for the Council,” says Rosenau.

Terry Wehlander of DeLamere, ND was elected by the Council to serve as Secretary/Treasurer. Together Wehlander and his uncle farm 3,000 acres of corn and soybeans. He represents corn farmers in District 5 and has been a Council member since 2015.

“I am proud of the work the North Dakota Corn Utilization Council is doing for checkoff paying corn farmers across the state and I am looking forward to continuing to serve them in this leadership position,” shares Wehlander.

The North Dakota Corn Utilization Council (NDCUC) was created in 1991 and consists of 7 members representing seven districts. The NDCUC oversees how North Dakota’s corn checkoff dollars are spent on research, education, and promotion of corn and corn products.

All leadership roles will be up for reelection at the spring 2022 board meeting of the North Dakota Corn Utilization Council.

