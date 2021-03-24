Hoeven gets behind JOBS Act

NORTH DAKOTA – Senator John Hoeven this week joined in introducing the Jumpstart Our Businesses By Supporting Students Act.

This legislation will help support individuals pursuing high-quality, shorter-term education and training programs by expanding eligibility to receive federal Pell Grants.

“The JOBS Act will help close the skills gap for workers not only in North Dakota, but across the country,” said Hoeven. “It’s important that we allow individuals seeking high-quality, shorter-term education and job-training to have access to Pell Grants so that they can better afford to acquire the skills necessary to join the workforce or pursue new career opportunities as the economy continues to reopen and the country works to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This legislation has bipartisan support and will have a positive impact on a full economic recovery.”

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!