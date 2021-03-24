Gun-owner Registration Information Protection Act

NORTH DAKOTA–Senator Kevin Cramer took part in introducing the Gun-owner Registration Information Protection (GRIP) Act, legislation to prohibit states, localities, or any other organization from using federal funding to maintain gun registries.

“In order to protect ourselves and our families, we have to protect our Second Amendment,” said Senator Cramer. “Our legislation prevents state and local leaders from weaponizing federal funds to go after the rights and personal information of law-abiding citizens.”

The GRIP Act would clarify existing law prohibiting the use of federal funding by states or local entities to store or list sensitive, personal information related to the legal ownership or possession of firearms. Current law prevents the federal government from storing information acquired during the firearms background process. The GRIP Act would ensure the federal government does not support, either intentionally or otherwise, state or local efforts to collect and store personally identifiable information related to legal firearm purchases and ownership.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!