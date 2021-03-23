Devils Lake Public Library

What’s on the shelf from Lake Region Public Library

Devils Lake - For our March Book Club we will be reading Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Book discussion will be on April 7 at 5:30pm via zoom. Please see library staff for books and details. Also new book displays such as: Can you Solve This Mystery, April Showers Bring May Flowers featuring gardening books, and Women’s History Month.

The Bounty by Janet Evanovich (Adult Fiction). Straight as an arrow special agent Kate O’Hare and international criminal Nick Fox have brought down some of the biggest bad guys out there. But now they face their most dangerous foe yet; a vast, shadowy international organization known only as the Brotherhood. Directly descended from the Vatican Bank priests who served Hitler during World War II, the Brotherhood is on a frantic search for a lost train loaded with $30 billion in Nazi gold, untouched for over seventy-five years somewhere in the mountains of Eastern Europe.

Danger in Numbers by Heather Graham (Adult Fiction). A ritualistic murder on the side of a remote road brings in the Florida state police. Special Agent Amy Larson has never seen worse, and there are indications that this killing could be just the beginning. The crime draws the attention of the FBI in the form of Special Agent Hunter Forrest, a man with insider knowledge of how violent cults operate, and a man who might never be able to escape his own past. The rural community is devastated by the death in their midst, but people know more than they are saying.

The Other Emily by Dean Koontz (Adult Fiction) A decade ago, Emily Carlino vanished after her car broke down on a California highway. She was presumed to be one of serial killer Ronny Lee Jessup’s victims whose remains were never found. Writer David Thorne still hasn’t recovered from losing the love of his life, or from the guilt of not being there to save her. Since then, he’s sought closure any way he can. He even visits regularly with Jessup in prison, desperate for answers about Emily’s final hours so he may finally lay her body to rest.

Eternal by Lisa Scottoline (Adult Fiction). Elisabetta, Marco, and Sandro grow up as the best of friends despite their differences. Elisabetta is a feisty beauty who dreams of becoming a novelist; Marco the brash and athletic son in a family of professional cyclists; and Sandro a Jewish mathematics prodigy, kind-hearted and thoughtful, the son of a lawyer and a doctor. Their friendship blossoms to love, with both Sandro and Marco hoping to win Elisabetta's heart. But in the autumn of 1937, all of that begins to change as Mussolini asserts his power, aligning Italy's Fascists with Hitler's Nazis and altering the very laws that govern Rome

Double Jeopardy by Stuart Woods (Adult Fiction). Stone Barrington is settling in for a stretch in New York when he receives news that demands immediate action. An old family matter has unexpectedly resurfaced, and Stone must decamp to the craggy shores of Maine to address the issue head-on. There, Stone finds that a dual-pronged threat is hiding in plain sight among the stately houses and exclusive coastal clubs, and the incursion isn't easily rebuffed. These enemies have friends in high places, funds to spare, and a score to settle with Stone.

Doggo and Pupper by Katherine Applegate (Juvenile Fiction). Doggo is used to things being a certain way in his family. He likes routine. Cat says he’s become boring. That is, until Pupper shows up! Pupper is playful and messy, and turns the house upside down. Soon, the humans realize that Pupper needs some training, and off he goes to puppy school .When Pupper comes back, he’s well-behaved. He’s not playful. He’s not messy. But Doggo soon realizes that Pupper also isn’t happy. So Doggo steps in to help, and rediscovers what it means to have fun.

Story time is returning to the Lake Region Public Library. We are starting out small by limiting the size to four family groups. Registration is required. Please call LaVae Haaland at 662-2220 or e-mailing her at lrpl.LaVae@gmail.com

Any questions regarding this press release should be directed to Celeste Ertelt, Assistant Library Director.

NEXT LIBRARY BOARD MEETING:

The next regular meeting of the Devils Lake Library Board will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 12 at the library or via Zoom. Anyone interested in attending, please contact the Library Director via e-mail at lakeregionpl@gmail.com

