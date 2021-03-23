Fort Totten Man Arrested for Murder

Fargo – A federal grand jury has indicted Cody James Belgarde, age 34 of Fort Totten, ND, for First Degree Murder.

An indictment unsealed today alleges Belgarde shot to death a juvenile male on the Spirit Lake Reservation on January 14, 2021. The death was discovered after a report of a housefire at a residence in Fort Totten.

Grand jury Indictments are allegations and are not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until he is proven guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s office, with Assistant United States Attorney Lori H. Conroy assigned to the case.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!