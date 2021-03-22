Otter Tail Power Company employees volunteer for communities

Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Volunteers are the heart of our communities and our employees are always finding ways to lend a helping hand. Otter Tail Power Company Edgeley Service Representative Steve Powers and Network Engineer Cody Lehmann make an Otter Impact through volunteering as firefighters.

“Giving back to the community is extremely important,” said Lehmann. “One way I can do that is to respond to the call when someone dials 911. I can get up, and I can go help.” Lehmann won second place in the Best Fire Fighter category in the 2020 Best of Otter Tail County awards.

“I love being a volunteer, I really do,” said Powers. “It gives you an opportunity to make the world a better place.”

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!