DLPS TEACHER OF THE YEAR

Matt Bakke

DEVILS LAKE - Maari Hanson received her Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education, with a reading endorsement, from Minot State University. She continued her education, earning a Master of Science degree in elementary education from the University of North Dakota. In 1998, Maari’s teaching career began at Warwick Public School, where she was a sixth-grade teacher for one year. In 1999, Ms. Hanson was hired as a third-grade teacher at Minnie H Elementary School in Devils Lake. She would continue working at Minnie H for the next 17 years, as a classroom teacher, reading coordinator, and reading and math coach. When Minnie H transitioned to the Kindergarten Center, Maari transferred to Prairie View Elementary, where she taught fourth grade for five years. Ms. Hanson was thrilled when she had the opportunity to teach fifth grade at Central Middle School, which included the White Horse Hill program. This special program provides hands-on learning opportunities through an outdoor classroom, focusing on core subject areas. This unique program is the only one of its kind in North Dakota.

Maari Hanson is a master teacher in all capacities and truly dedicated to her profession. She makes connections with all students, supporting them both academically and personally, while maintaining a professional connection. Her classroom environment is warm and inviting, providing a sense of security and a “classroom family.” Ms. Hanson’s students know they are valued, respected, and have the ability to reach their highest potential with her guidance. She has high expectations for her students and they strive to meet them. Her lesson plans and activities are meaningful and planned appropriately for each student to have success. She works hard to provide opportunities for her students to become engaged and learn from hands on experiences. Ms. Hanson is a true team player. She is well prepared for each day and willing to assist others when needed. Her wide array of knowledge is sought out by colleagues across the district, making her a great resource. Maari has served as a mentor for many new teachers throughout her career. She has been an active member of DLEA for several years, served on many district committees over the years, participates in various booster clubs, co-chair for post prom, and is an active member of her church. Maari Hanson represents Devils Lake Public Schools with excellence.

Maari is the proud mother of two children: Parker, a freshman at Minnesota State - Moorhead and Gabby, a freshman at Devils Lake High School.

With her selection as TEACHER OF THE YEAR for the Devils Lake Public School District, Ms. Hanson is eligible for consideration for the 2022 NORTH DAKOTA TEACHER OF THE YEAR award which will be selected in August 2021 by a state selection committee which will meet in Bismarck.

The Devils Lake Public School TEACHER OF THE YEAR Program is sponsored by Ramsey National Bank & Trust Company, the Devils Lake High School Student Council and the Devils Lake Public School District. For her selection as TEACHER OF THE YEAR, Ramsey National Bank & Trust has awarded Ms. Hanson with a $1,000 stipend to be used for enrollment and participation in a professional workshop or convention.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!