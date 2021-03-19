Parenting the Love and Logic Way group scheduled

MOORHEAD – Parents can learn tools to stay calm, set limits, and put an end to arguing and back-talk during a six-week virtual parenting group starting March 30.

Parenting the Love and Logic Way will meet from 5:30 to 7 pm Tuesdays, March 30 through May 4 via Zoom. Providers from The Village Family Service Center’s Moorhead office lead caregivers through the interactive sessions, which teach them how to develop healthy, respectful, and loving relationships with their children.

The cost is $180, which may be covered by The Village EAP benefit or grant funding, if available. To register, call The Village at (701) 451-4811.

The Village Family Service Center strengthens kids and families across Minnesota and North Dakota through behavioral health services, including mental health counseling, in-home family therapy, financial counseling, employee assistance programs, and more. For more information, visit www.TheVillageFamily.org.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!