Camp Grafton’s Blood Drive Brings in 15 Volunteers

STAFF REPORT

Devils Lake, ND – Camp Grafton hosted a blood drive with Vitalant on March 4 at Camp Grafton which helped collect a total of 13 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 15 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 13 individuals were able to donate at the Vitalant blood drive on March 4.

Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Kristi Hogness, who coordinated the drive, and Camp Grafton Training Center, who sponsored and provided the location for the blood drive.

Living through a pandemic can lead to many uncertainties, although one thing we are sure of, is that the need for blood never ceases. Blood is only useable for 42 days, so a constant supply is always needed, no matter the season.

Vitalant is currently testing all successful blood, platelet and plasma donations for the foreseeable future for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. If your donation is antibody positive, Vitalant can produce convalescent plasma from it to help COVID patients, additionally the remaining blood components will help other patients with serious medical conditions. Antibodies are proteins within plasma that help fight off infections. Because antibodies are part of the body's immune response and not the virus itself, antibody testing cannot be used to diagnose current coronavirus infection. Please postpone your donation if you are feeling unwell or suspect you may have COVID-19. Individuals must be symptom free for at least 28 days to be eligible to give blood. Learn more about finding ways to help patients during COVID by visiting vitalant.org/COVIDRescueTeam

Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test. The next blood drive at this location is planned to be held on: Tuesday June 2, 2021 from 9:00 am to 11:45 am.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org/health

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!