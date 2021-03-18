NDSU Offers Online Gardening Forums

Tom Kalb

North Dakota State University Extension is offering a series of free workshops for gardeners.

The Spring Fever Garden Forums will run on Monday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Central time from March 22 to April 12.

Topics will include how to grow roses, select vegetable varieties, grow a no-till garden, lengthen the growing season, select maples, landscape with ornamental grasses and identify good bugs.

“This is a great opportunity for gardeners to learn about the latest research from NDSU,” says Tom Kalb, NDSU Extension horticulturist. “They can watch the live presentations and ask their questions of the speakers.”

Gardeners have the option of watching online or at a participating NDSU Extension county office. More than 850 gardeners attended the forums last year. Everyone is welcome.

For more information on the workshops, participating county sites and the free online connection to the forums, do an online search for NDSU Spring Fever Garden Forums or go to https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/springfever.

