UND student contest focuses on Big Data analysis

GRAND FORKS - The University of North Dakota Biology Club, a student organization, is hosting a Datathon contest March 26-31.

The contest will use Big Data, analytical techniques, and teams to uncover new discoveries in public health. It is co-hosted by the UND Biology Club, Dakota Cancer Collaborative on Translational Activity (DaCCoTA), and the Sanford Research & Biostatistics Core.

“The contest combines several of the University’s Grand Challenges, like Big Data and Human Health,” said Brian Darby, associate professor of biology. “We already have several research labs that are forming groups, but we also have several grad and undergrad students that are forming groups with friends across departments, like Biology, Math, and Computer Sciences.”

Contestants will have one week to analyze a large public dataset related to human health, and cash prizes of $500, $250 and $100 will be awarded to undergraduate teams.

A data set will be released Friday, March 26, with introduction by Brian Darby. Participants, working in groups, will have five days to analyze the data and prepare results for judging. Contest winners will be announced April 2.

For more information, contact Brian Darby, 701.777.4678, brian.darby@UND.edu , or Biology Club President Kincaid Rowbotham, kincaid.rowbotham@UND.edu.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

