Second Amendment bills moving through N.D. Legislature

BISMARCK – North Dakota legislators have introduced a collection of bills this session aimed at preserving gun rights in North Dakota, with some saying they fear new control measures from the Biden Administration.

One measure, HCR 3006, urges the federal government to protect Second Amendment rights. The resolution states any restriction on purchases or possession of firearms or ammunition, including excessive taxes or fees, would violate the U.S. Constitution. Rep. Jeffery Magrum, R-Hazelton, is a sponsor.

“If they do attack the Second Amendment, I think there will be a lot of pushback,” Magrum said. “Not just from the state Legislature but from the people themselves.”

HCR 3006 passed the House with a vote of 91 to 1, a result that didn’t surprise Sen. Howard Anderson Jr., R-Turtle Lake, another sponsor of the resolution.

“North Dakota is pretty Second Amendment friendly,” Anderson said. “Most of us are willing to do whatever we can to foster the Second Amendment.”

Numerous other bills were introduced in the name of protecting Second Amendment rights. All passed in the House and await action in the Senate.

HB 1272 would remove federal laws and regulation on personal firearms, accessories and ammunition that was made in the state and remains in the state.

HB 1396 would provide immunity against liability for physical or emotional injury, physical damage or death for firearm and ammunition manufacturers.

HB 1297 would limit the penalty for possessing a firearm or dangerous weapon at a school or school-sponsored event, a place of worship or a publicly owned and operated building to a noncriminal offense with a fee of $50.

HB 1282 would provide a pathway for the Legislature to nullify federal law. The bill would create a committee that would review federal law, regulation or executive order. Some legislators said this could be a way to defeat possible regulations from the Biden Administration.

Anderson said he is committed to fighting for gun rights for North Dakota citizens. He said while people in big cities are “lulled” into thinking gun control measures will protect them, they won’t.

“Those of us who think that it’s a good idea to have the Second Amendment to defend yourself, we’re going to continue to push for it,” Anderson said.

Magrum also promised vigilance. “Without the Second Amendment, your First Amendment rights are gone too,” he said.

