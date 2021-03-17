Celebrating National Small Business Development Center Day

DEVILS LAKE - In these times of uncertainty, America’s Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) across the country are celebrating in unison the success of our nation’s dreamers, innovators, and doers – America’s small businesses and their owners.

The fifth annual SBDC Day will take place on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. This day unites the nearly 1,000 SBDCs across the country and the hundreds of thousands of clients they have served by sharing, in real-time, the success stories and notable impacts SBDCs have collectively had on the nation’s small business community. This year, to commemorate the day here in North Dakota, the SBDC network is focusing on a social media campaign featuring several clients and community partners.

America’s SBDCs play a critical role in assuring the health of small businesses. They help small businesses navigate market uncertainties, acquire access to needed capital, assist with government regulations and compliance, and are first responders when natural disaster requires long-term consulting.

“We’re excited to again be celebrating the efforts of our network and the success of small businesses across our state,” says state director, Tiffany Ford. “ND SBDC credentialed staff empower businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive, accelerating business growth in all of our communities, big and small. This is a special day to recognize and applaud the results of all of that hard work!”

The ND SBDC has locations across the state that provide local businesses and entrepreneurs with the resources needed to succeed. Across the country, SBDC’s have been able to provide exceptional economic results in the year 2020, from generating 91,767 jobs, to starting 20,374 new business, to $7 billion in sales growth. SBDCs are leaders when it comes to job creation and economic growth, even in the face of hardship.

The ND SBDC is a statewide outreach program of the Center for Business Engagement & Development within the Nistler College of Business & Public Administration at the University of North Dakota. Since its inception in 1986, the ND SBDC network has helped business owners and entrepreneurs start, manage, and grow their small businesses through confidential, individualized, professional business advising and training workshops. Services are provided at no-cost to clients thanks to funding from SBA, ND Department of Commerce, and local supporters across the state.

