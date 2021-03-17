Acidic Soil Management Webinar Set

Ryan Buetow

DEVILS LAKE - Producers and others will have an opportunity to learn about acidic soil management during a webinar that North Dakota State University Extension is hosting March 25.

The event will run from 9 to 11 a.m. Mountain time.

“We’re seeing stratified soil acidity where the pH is below 5.5 in portions of fields and, in some cases, across entire fields in western North Dakota,” says Ryan Buetow, Extension cropping systems specialist based at NDSU’s Dickinson Research Extension Center. “This can lead to aluminum toxicity, nutrient tie-up, issues with herbicide carryover and reduced microbial activity. We’re continuing on-farm projects in 2021 and have put together multiple resources including Soil Sense Podcast episodes, YouTube videos, Extension publications and educational events.”

The webinar will feature panelists Dickinson Research Extension Center Director Chris Augustin, Buetow, AGVISE soil scientist John Breker, Montana State University Extension soil fertility specialist Clain Jones and Oklahoma State University Extension precision nutrient management specialist Brian Arnall.

“I made sure to reach out to some of the top experts in the country on acid soil management to provide data and recommendations on management for this issue,” Buetow says.

Topics the panelists will cover include the extent of the issue, pH testing, liming and adaptation management, including in-furrow treatments and crop selection.

Registration for the webinar is required. Go to https://forms.gle/kJ31xGdux64FtUvR9 to register. The registration deadline is March 23. Continuing education units for certified crop advisers have been requested.

For more information, check out the following resources:

Soil Sense podcast - https://tinyurl.com/24wat5bc

YouTube video from the Research Extension Center’s summer field days - https://youtu.be/2RNN6rvm8nU

Jones’ video - youtube.com/watch?v=cjWneDQVyV8

Augustin’s field day video - www.youtube.com/watch?v=ghVFMKtCn5M

For more information about the webinar, contact Buetow at 701-456-1106 or ryan.buetow@ndsu.edu.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!