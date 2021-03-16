What’s on the Shelf at Lake Region Public Library

Special to Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE - For our March Book Club we will be reading Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Book discussion will be on April 7 at 5:30pm via zoom. Please see library staff for books and details. Also new book displays honoring Women’s History Month, Irish-American Heritage month, and Love Gone Wrong.

Win by Harlan Coben (Adult Fiction).Over twenty years ago, the heiress Patricia Lockwood was abducted during a robbery of her family's estate, then locked inside an isolated cabin for months. Patricia escaped, but so did her captors; and the items stolen from her family were never recovered. Until now. On the Upper West Side, a recluse is found murdered in his penthouse apartment, alongside two objects of note: a stolen Vermeer painting and a leather suitcase bearing the initials WHL3. For the first time in years, the authorities have a lead.

Meant to Be by Jude Deveraux (Adult Fiction). It’s 1972 and times are changing. In the small farming community of Mason, Kansas, Vera and Kelly Exton are known for their ambitions. Vera is an activist who wants to join her boyfriend in the Peace Corps. But she is doing her duty caring for her widowed mother and younger sister until Kelly is firmly established. Kelly is studying to become a veterinarian. She plans to marry her childhood sweetheart and eventually take over his father’s veterinary practice.

Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley (Teen Fiction). Eighteen-year-old Daunis Fontaine has never quite fit in, both in her hometown and on the nearby Ojibwe reservation. She dreams of a fresh start at college, but when family tragedy strikes, Daunis puts her future on hold to look after her fragile mother. The only bright spot is meeting Jamie, the charming new recruit on her brother Levi’s hockey team. Yet even as Daunis falls for Jamie, she senses the dashing hockey star is hiding something. Everything comes to light when Daunis witnesses a shocking murder, thrusting her into an FBI investigation of a lethal new drug.

Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney (Juvenile Fiction). Grab a flashlight, crawl under the covers, and dive into the twisted, unexpectedly hilarious world of Rowley Jefferson’s imagination. You’ll meet zombies, vampires, ghosts, and much more in these comically terrifying tales. Rowley’s spooky stories might leave you laughing, but beware, you could end up sleeping with the lights on! And don’t miss Rowley Jefferson’s first two awesome friendly books, the instant #1 bestsellers Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal and Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure!

Scaredy Cat by James Patterson (Juvenile Fiction). When shelter cats Pasha and Poop move in with their new human family, they find themselves up against a ghostly bully. Scaredy Cat demands they follow his rules or he'll cause all kinds of trouble-knock over lamps, spill kitty litter, and even get them shipped back to the animal shelter! But Pasha and Poop are stubborn and rebellious. They won't follow the Scaredy Cat's ridiculous rules like all of the other pets on the block. Together, they set out to find the truth behind who the Scaredy Cat really is, and how they can end his mischief-making for good.

Story time is returning to the Lake Region Public Library. We are starting out small by limiting the size to four family groups. Registration is required. Please call LaVae Haaland at 662-2220 or e-mailing her at lrpl.LaVae@gmail.com

Tuesday@11:30 am

Wednesday@ 9:30 am

Thursday @1:00pm

NEXT LIBRARY BOARD MEETING:

The next regular meeting of the Devils Lake Library Board will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 12 at the library or via Zoom. Anyone interested in attending, please contact the Library Director via e-mail at lakeregionpl@gmail.com

