PSA Reminder: ND Sober Ride Lyft Codes Available

STAFF REPORT

Bismarck– ND Sober Ride is a new program that was announced at the beginning of March to reduce impaired driving on North Dakota roads. The program continues for St. Patrick’s Day and throughout the month of March while codes last.

ND Sober Ride is offering a code to get $10 off a Lyft ride between the hours of 5 p.m. and 2 a.m. each day. Use Lyft code “NDSoberRide” while codes last.

ND Sober Ride plans to eventually expand to include smaller communities by utilizing taxi and other transportation services. Lyft codes are unique to each holiday or event and a user may only use a code once per time period. Codes will be advertised through traditional media and on digital and social media channels. Codes are also available on the Vision Zero website.

Initial ride program funding is sponsored by AAA – The Auto Club Group. Companies interested in becoming a part of the solution can sponsor ND Sober Ride by contacting NDDOT Safety Public Information Program Manager, lbjork@nd.gov.

This campaign is part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!