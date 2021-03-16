Girl Scout Ingenuity is on Display During Cookie Program

Special to Devils Lake News Journal

DEVILS LAKE - The Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons Cookie Program is back, and in a big way! Girl Scouts across the council’s 164,000 square miles are finding innovative ways to run their Cookie Business this year, including a shipping promotion that kicks off today in celebration of the movement’s 109th Birthday.

Girl Scout entrepreneurs face the same COVID-19 pandemic challenges as many local businesses have this past year. The iconic program looks a little different as girls have quickly used their critical thinking and technology skills to come up with creative solutions.

Many customers are seeing a spin on the traditional Girl Scout Cookie Booth. In addition to hosting booths at local businesses in their community girls have set up drive-through booths, lemonade stand style booths in their driveways, and even pop-up booths in high traffic areas.

Troop 10183 Girl Scout Maysileigh took her cookies on the road. “This year I was able to partner up with a local food truck,” she shared. “I showed off my creative signs to get the attention of vehicles passing by and they would stop to grab dinner and dessert.”

Keeping health and safety as a priority, some Girl Scouts have been unable to enter their parents’ workplace as they have in the past. Girl Scout Taylin from Troop 75107 found a creative solution to this challenge, “I held a trunk sale outside of my Mom’s busy office in order to social distance.”

A majority of Girl Scouts are using Digital Cookie to set up an online store. A link to their store is then shared with customers through a series of marketing emails. Beginning March 12, Girl Scouts can begin offering $5 Flat Rate shipping when a customer orders 10 or more boxes of cookies through their online store.

The online store can be promoted on a Girl Scout parent’s social media sites and Girl Scouts themselves are hosting online virtual parties to engage with customers. “I have hosted a couple zoom calls with my business clients,” Girl Scout Madi from Troop 40219 shared. “I talk to them about my cookie business, give them my link, and then do a ‘mega drop’ to them.”

Technology plays an important role in the Girl Scout Cookie Program. In addition to the opportunity to create an online store, Girl Scouts can advertise their business using QR codes and use credit card scanners for contactless payment. Customers can find cookies near them by using an online Cookie Finder or downloading the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, both will direct them to cookie booths or a local troop that they can purchase cookies from online.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the council’s largest Entrepreneurship program. The experience equips girls with essential skills such as goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics; proving that purchasing Girl Scout Cookies is a great way to invest in the leaders of today and tomorrow.

If you don’t already know a Girl Scout, visit www.gsdakotahorizons.org to find cookies near you. The Girl Scout Cookie season and Flat Rate Shipping Promotion runs through March 22.

About Girl Scouts—Dakota Horizons

Girl Scouts—Dakota Horizons is a non-profit organization that serves nearly 11,000 members in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa. We are the preeminent leadership development organization for girls and are committed to building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. For more information visit http://www.gsdakotahorizons.org/ or call 1-800-666-2141.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!