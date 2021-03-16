Devils Lake residents included in 2021 All North Dakota Academic Team

Billie Jo Lorius, Erin Wood and K. William Boyer

BISMARCK, N.D. – Seventeen North Dakota community college students have been named to the 2021 All-North Dakota Academic Team, which recognizes the academic achievements of community college students.

Four Students from the Devils Lake Community were chosen for this prestigious honor with varying degrees ranging from nursing to English education. According to the awarding team, nominations for this award are based soley on outstanding academic performance and service to the college and community. Reciepients will receive a certificate of congratulations from Gov. Doug Burgum, an award certificate, a medallion and a monetary award. Recipients will also eligible for scholarships from Dickinson State University, Mayville State University, Minot State University, Valley City State University, North Dakota State University and the University of North Dakota. The University of Mary will also offer awards to team members.

Recipients of this award from Lake Region State College were Rhiannon Giguere, Breonna Rance, Mya Halverson and Amanda Lang.

Other students from the state that were chosen included:

· Ashlei Stanczyk, Bismarck State College

· Eden West, Bismarck State College

· Michael Schultz, Bismarck State College

· Danielle Thurston, Bismarck State College

· Luka Dragovic, Dakota College at Bottineau

· Sarah Nadeau, Dakota College at Bottineau

· Nicholas Vercaigne, Dakota College at Bottineau

· Nicole Coln, North Dakota State College of Science

· Isabel Thomas, North Dakota State College of Science

· Emily Blazek, North Dakota State College of Science

· Adrianna Winter, North Dakota State College of Science

· Yarenci Gonzalez, Williston State College

· Tiffany Sewald, Williston State College

“Only the most highly driven and accomplished students are named to the All-North Dakota Academic Team,” said North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott. “The 17 students from throughout our system who were named to the team this year are tremendous examples of academic achievement and volunteer spirit.”

In North Dakota, the community college awards are co-sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society and the North Dakota University System College Technical Education Council. The academic team recognition program is active in 37 states. Students named to the state team also are nominated for the All-USA Academic Team.

About the Lake Region inductees:

Rhiannon Giguere, a graduate of Langdon Area High School, chose LRSC because of the “generous scholarships, convenient location, and friendly faculty.” While at LRSC, she has been very involved both years working with drama, singing in Royal Rhythms, serving in Student Senate, and participating in PTK.

She considers her two years as a TRIO peer English tutor as one of her biggest scholastic achievements. She plans to transfer to get her degree in English Education so she can teach at high school or college level.

Breonna Rance came to LRSC, thanks to its generous scholarship opportunities, friendly staff, and location convenience. The faculty/staff helped her figure out classes and programs for her goal of physical therapy. While at LRSC, she has been very active, serving as PTK (President) and Student Senate (President), jobs she considers her biggest scholastic endeavor at LRSC. She also found time to serve as a Royal Ambassador, CRU member, Science Tutor, and Science Lab Assistant. Breonna is pursuing the FITT degree, Associates of Science, and additional sciences to fulfill pre-physical therapy requisites for UND. She plans to obtain her Physical Therapy Doctorate, with hopes of starting her own practice. Eventually, she hopes to serve as a physical therapist for Christian evangelizing abroad.

LRSC halls were very familiar to Amanda Lang when she started here because her mom works at the college. Because the college is so close to home is one of the reasons she chose to attend when she graduated from Devils Lake High School. Also, because of her connection to the college, she was very aware of their amazing nursing program. Her biggest scholastic endeavor is she has already graduated from the Licensed Practical Nurse program and is working as an LPN while finishing her degree. She was involved with both the Phi Theta Kappa and the Student Nursing Organization as well as serving as president of the Royal Ambassadors. She will graduate in May with her associate degree of Nursing, Science, and Applied Science. She will work as a Registered Nurse and eventually becoming a Nurse Practitioner in the Emergency Room.

The nursing program drew Mya Halverson to LRSC from North Star High School. Lake Region is also close to home. She is involved with Student Nursing Organization and Phi Theta Kappa as Public Relations Officer. She considers her biggest endeavor at LRSC completing the nursing program. It is an excellent program, but it is also a very difficult program. After she graduates in May with her Associate of Applied Science in nursing (ADN) she plans to work in Cando at the nursing home.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

