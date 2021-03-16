Community Shout Out: Linde celebrates a decade at Bergstrom Cars

Stacey Dimmer

DEVILS LAKE - Teresa started out working in the rental department- washing cars, renting the vehicles, and completing some office work. Slowly her role shifted away from rental and more towards office work, where she became Office Assistant/Warranty Administrator. In September 2018, Teresa was promoted to Office Manager at Lake Toyota and assists in the Finance department. She said that “with every position has come different changes, and adaptation has been an important part of my growth within this business.” Chris Devier, General Manager at Lake Toyota said “We are trying to create a customer experience that is second to none and Teresa is a huge part of that. She wears several hats here at Lake Toyota and takes pride in everything she does.”

The most rewarding part for Teresa has been to be able to learn and grow in all of the different roles she has and currently plays. “Growth is important to me, and I want to be able to grow in whatever position I am in. This company is a great company to work for- they have your best interests in mind, from your professional life to your personal life, they want to see you succeed no matter what you are doing.”

Outside of work, Teresa has 3 children ages 17 (Liz), 14 (Kameron), and 8 (Sawyer) who keep her and her husband Terry busy all the time. “We go from dance to football to cheer and whatever other things they like to do!” Outside of kids’ events, Teresa enjoys spending time with family and friends.

Jeremy Devier, Vice President of Bergstrom Cars said “For the last 10 years I’ve had the opportunity to work with Teresa and see her grow and excel in several different positions within our company. I am very proud her accomplishments, I am so glad she is part of our team!” Thank you for a whole decade of dedication, hard work, and GROWTH with Bergstrom Cars, Teresa! Here’s to many more!

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal.

