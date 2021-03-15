DEVILS LAKE NEWSROOM SPECIAL REPORT

BISMARK - North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer joined South Carolina Senator Tim Scott in introducing the Child Welfare Provider Inclusion Act, legislation to protect child welfare providers from being discriminated against for acting in accordance with their deeply held religious beliefs.

“Anyone trying to improve the lives of struggling children should never have to choose between helping kids and violating their personal religious beliefs in order to comply with bureaucratic regulations,” Cramer said. “Our bill ensures child welfare providers can continue to operate and defend themselves properly without the threat of discriminatory government rules hanging over their heads.”

The Child Welfare Provider Inclusion Act prohibits federal, state, and local government agencies that receive federal adoption assistance funding from discriminating against child welfare service providers based on the providers’ unwillingness to take action contrary to their sincerely held religious beliefs.

Senators Cramer and Scott are joined on the bill by with Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Roy Blunt (R-Mo), Mike Braun (R-IN), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), John Cornyn (R-TX), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Steve Daines (R-MT), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), John Kennedy (R-LA), James Lankford (R-OK), Mike Lee (R-UT), James Risch (R-ID), Ben Sasse (R-NE), Rick Scott (R-FL), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Roger Wicker (R-MS). Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA) introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

Supporting organizations include Heritage Action, Family Research Council, Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, and U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

