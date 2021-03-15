Burgum reflects on pandemic one year later

BISMARCK– Gov. Doug Burgum reflected on the one year anniversary since the first COVID-19 case was identified in North Dakota.

“As we always do in an emergency, North Dakotans came together as friends and neighbors to fight this invisible enemy, taking actions to slow the spread of the coronavirus and save lives and livelihoods,” Burgum said. “We recognized the importance of keeping our children in school, our economy open and our most vulnerable residents protected.”

Burgum said the state would not have survived without the incredible efforts of frontline health care workers, first responders, educators, business leaders, local public health units, the dedicated members of Team ND and, the residents who, “showed the power of personal responsibility. For your commitment to protecting your fellow North Dakotans, we are eternally grateful.”

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the 1,454 North Dakotans who have passed with COVID-19 as we mourn this pandemic’s terrible toll on our nation and the world,” he said.

In honor of those lost to COVID-19, as well as the more than 99,000 North Dakotans who have recovered from the virus and the health care workers, first responders and other heroes of this pandemic fight, the Capitol’s southside windows were lit up in the shape of a heart.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!