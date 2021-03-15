Devils Lake Journal

American Legion Posts 3rd District Spring District Meeting

Ramsey County- Members of North Dakota's American Legion Posts of the 3rd District and their Auxiliary will gather in Leeds at the Community Center (110 Central Ave S, Leeds) for their 2021 Spring District Meeting on Saturday, March 27th starting at 1:00 pm. An informal gathering will be held before and after the meeting at the Back 40 Bar and Grill.

District Commander Troy Reemtsma of Cando Post 79 will preside over the session. Department Commander Kenneth Wiederholt of Gwinner, ND and other Department Officers will be in attendance.

Legionnaires will be brought up-to-date on upcoming youth activities such as American Legion Boys State to be held in June 2021 on the North Dakota State School of Science Campus in Wahpeton and the 2021 American Legion Baseball Season.

Representatives will elect a new district commander and a district vice commander for the coming, 2021-2022 Legion year. Joining the members of the District will be area Department committee members, Department Vice Commander and candidates for various Legion offices seeking support at the Department Convention in Minot, June 25-27, 2021.

Registration is $5.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!