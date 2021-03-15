February’s Airline Passenger Counts Result in Best Month Since Pandemic Began

Kyle C. Wanner

DEVILS LAKE - North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports posted a total of 51,240 airline passenger boardings during the month of February, 2021. This month saw the highest level of passenger traffic that North Dakota has experienced since the Covid-19 pandemic began and passenger levels dropped an astounding 95% in April of 2020. These current passenger counts are approximately 50% below pre-pandemic levels.

“We are excited to see the positive trend in airline passenger counts continue as we celebrate our best month since the pandemic began,” stated Kyle Wanner, Executive Director of the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission. “We also remain optimistic that penned up demand will further drive the airline industry’s recovery as we move forward in 2021.”

