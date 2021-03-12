Proposals sought for honey bee industry

Michelle Mielke

BISMARCK – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has announced that funding is available for research and promotion of honey bees.

“The North Dakota Department of Agriculture is seeking grant proposals for research into finding practical solutions to honey bee health issues; and for honey promotion and outreach projects,” he said.

Goehring said applicants can submit proposals for any or all of four research priorities:

1. Varroa mite control

2. Understanding honey bee viruses and effects on honey bee health

3. Correlating pathogen presence to management practices

4. Other problem-solving ideas of interest to the beekeeping industry

Proposals for honey promotion and outreach projects must have a direct benefit to North Dakota honey producers.

Multiple grants may be awarded. Proposals funding partial projects and proposals providing valuable extensions of previously funded projects will be considered.

Complete information on applying for funds is available on the NDDA website at www.nd.gov/ndda. Grant applications must be received by May 14, 2021.

Additional information is available by contacting Samantha Brunner at 701-328-4765 or sbrunner@nd.gov.

