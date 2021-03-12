Bruce Hagen of North Dakota Department of Commerce - JeanDiggs Weatherization Champion Award!

Special to Devils Lake Journal

Fargo - National Association for State Community Services programs presented Bruce Hagen, North Dakota's Weatherization Assistance Program Manager. with a high honor this month.

Hagen was named the 2021 recipient of the Jean Diggs Weatherization Champion Award!

The Jean Diggs award is given to an individual whose vision and unflagging dedication has advanced WeatherizationServices. Past recipients include Elliott Jacobson, Bob Scott, and Meg Power.

At the award ceremony, comments were provided by numerous individuals including Andrea Olson, ExecutiveDirector of the Community Action Partnership of North Dakota who stated, “Bruce has an extensive history with ourCommunity Action Network. Bruce started working at our local CAP agency in Devils Lake, ND in 1982. Heworked in numerous roles over the years: Crew Foreman, Client Ed Specialist, Estimator, and WeatherizationSpecialist before he took a position with the state in 2009.

As State Director, Bruce is an invaluable resource to our network. His inherent nature to be helpful, to be ethical, tobe honest and understanding, to be dedicated and flexible as he works with us is what allows our Network to delivertop-notch Weatherization services to low-income households across North Dakota.

It is of no surprise to any of us that Bruce is so well-respected and given this honor.

Whether it is interpreting legislation, understanding building codes, fiscal policies, work specifications, or calculatingSIRs – Bruce knows it! He has served on numerous State, Regional and National committees and Boards to share hisexpertise and wisdom."

