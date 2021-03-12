COMMUNITY SHOUT OUT: DLPS Employees of the Quarter

K. William Boyer and Lara Prozinski

DEVILS LAKE – Today we take a moment to give a shout out to our educational community members in the education field who have gone above and beyond for their community

Jessica Nelsen was awarded Teacher of the Quarter. She was presented her award by Principal Kim Krogfoss, and Kaye Schwab

Brandon Elfman was awarded the Classified Employee of the Quarter by Principal Dan Kaffer and Kevin Davidson.

On behalf of Devils Lake Journal, congratulations on your achievements!

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!