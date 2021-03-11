State Parks Seeking Artist in Residency Program Applicants

Amy Schimetz

DEVILS LAKE - The North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department and the North Dakota Council on the Arts are now accepting applications for the Artist in Residency program within the North Dakota state parks. The Artist in Residency program offers artists the opportunity to stay and work in unique environments where they'll draw inspiration from a North Dakota state park, demonstrate their skills, and assist park visitors of all ages in discovering their artistic side. This is the 11th year these state agencies have collaborated for such a program that empowers people, improves lives and inspires success!

Three artists will be invited to stay at either Lake Metigoshe State Park (July 26-August 2, 2021), Fort Ransom State Park (August 1-8, 2021), or at Fort Stevenson State Park (November 29-December 9, 2021) as a collaborative effort to incorporate arts into the educational programming presented by the North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department.

The program's goal is to continue creating works of art that showcase, document, and celebrate our North Dakota state parks while providing opportunities for visitors to become stewards, with a deeper appreciation of artistic works inspired by the state parks. Artworks generated from this program have characterized the state's beauty for present and future generations, allowing park visitors to see North Dakota through the eyes and ears of contributing artists. The Artist in Residency program is inviting artists in all disciplines to apply.

“Through this unique partnership, the state parks have hosted exceptional artists of diverse talents to share their skill set with a wide audience,” stated Andrea Travnicek, North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department Director. “We look forward to seeing what the chosen artists create this year!”

This project is supported in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts, which receives funding from the state legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts. Participating artists are required to provide a minimum of two onsite presentations, one of them a hands-on workshop providing park visitors of all ages an opportunity to try out the artist's skills, methods, and/or tools. Artists are provided with either a cabin or a modern campsite for their residency duration, depending upon availability. A stipend will be awarded to the selected artists upon completing the residency program to compensate participating artists for their time and expenses. Stipends range from $1,750-$2,250 and are based on the length of residency. Participating artists are required to donate a piece of art representing their style and reflecting their residency to the park's collection. Applicants must be current North Dakota residents.

“I enjoy working with a variety of talented local artists and getting a glimpse at the parks through their artistic eyes, vantage points and interpretations,” States Amy Schimetz, state park program coordinator.

Interested artists can obtain additional information and an application at https://www.parkrec.nd.gov/business/resources. Please submit applications via email to aschimetz@nd.gov on or before April 16, 2021.

The mission of the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is to offer a diversity of recreation opportunities and sustainably manage resources.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!