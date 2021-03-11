NDDOT seeks comments on 2021 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Amendment

Staff Report

DEVILS LAKE - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is seeking comments on an amendment to the 2021-2024 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for updates to a previously published project in 2021.

Grade raise, grade widening, ditch widening & backslope grading, on ND 13 East of Verona. Project length increased from 3.9 miles to 8.5 miles.

Total Cost increased from $3,163,000 to $5,750,000.

The public is invited to view the current STIP on the NDDOT’s website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on “Publications” on the top of the page, then clicking on the “2021-2024 Final STIP (Statewide Transportation Improvement Program)” link under the Plans and Reports section.

Comments should be sent no later than March 23, 2021 to Logan Beise at NDDOT,

608 E Boulevard Ave, Bismarck, ND 58505-0700, or sent via email lsbeise@nd.gov with

“2021 State Federal-Aid Roadway Projects” in the subject line.

For more information, contact 701-328-2139

