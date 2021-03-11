Giving Hearts Day 2021 Top Charity Fundraiser Winners Announced

Riley Boese

DEVILS LAKE - The record-breaking Giving Hearts Day event brought a sum of $22,010,395 to North Dakota and northwest Minnesota charities. The following are the top five charity fundraising winners for small-, medium-, and large-budget categories.

Large-Budget:

1. New Life Center

2. YWCA Cass Clay

3. Anne Carlsen Center

4. Oak Grove Lutheran School

5. Great Plains Food Bank

Medium-Budget:

1. Amistad Worldwide

2. St. Gianna’s Maternity Home

3. Legacy Children’s Foundation

4. RiverView Foundation

5. Women’s Care Center (formerly known as FirstChoice Clinic)

Small-Budget:

1. F5 Project

2. Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue

3. Lend A Hand Up

4. Perry Center Maternity Home

5. Landon’s Light Foundation

The annual event saw 42,272 total donors coming together to help the nearly 500 charity participants. There were over seven thousand more donors than in 2020, and this year’s total donations exceeded last year’s by $2.8 million.

Giving Hearts Day is hosted by Dakota Medical Foundation, Impact Foundation, and the Alex Stern Family Foundation.

