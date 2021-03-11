SUBSCRIBE NOW
Armstrong votes against H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446

K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE – North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong voted against H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446, two pieces of gun control legislation.

Armstrong said he would always defend the Second Amendment rights and said the bills were radical gun control efforts that infringe on Americans’ second amendment rights while doing nothing to stop criminals from obtaining firearms.

These bills will make it more difficult for law-abiding North Dakotans to purchase, own, carry, and use a firearm,” Armstrong said, “I am proud to stand with my fellow North Dakota gun owners and vote against these proposals that are dangerous to our way of life.”

H.R. 8 would criminalize the transfer of firearms between two private citizens and punish law-abiding citizens who are trying to offer someone they know protection and assistance. H.R. 1446, would prolong the process of purchasing a firearm, adding a layer of red-tape and delay for those who need immediate access to a firearm for protection.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.  

