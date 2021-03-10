EPA Extends Public Comment Period on Toxic Chemical Rules Affecting Manufacturers

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), a Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee member, encouraged North Dakotans to participate in the public comment period the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is extending for 60 days on its rules under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) aimed at reducing exposures to certain persistent, bioaccumulative and toxic (PBT) chemicals.

“As written, the EPA’s rules would have unintended consequences on the ability of American equipment manufacturers to build and sell their products,” said Senator Cramer. “I appreciate the agency’s willingness to reopen the comment period and gather further input from affected stakeholders. Any North Dakotans impacted by these decisions should engage in the process and make sure their industry and market will not be unnecessarily halted.”

