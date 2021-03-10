NCHC FROZEN FACEOFF COVID-19 POLICY UPDATE

STAFF REPORT

GRAND FORKS– In response to news of Grand Forks County lifting its COVID-19 mask mandate, the 2021 National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Frozen Faceoff event at Ralph Engelstad Arena (REA) will still require masks while continuing to maintain its current COVID-19 policies through the completion of the March 12-16 event.

“When the NCHC accepted our Frozen Faceoff bid, it was with the understanding that our mask policy and other COVID-19 policies would remain in place for the duration of the tournament,” said REA general manager Jody Hodgson. “We will honor the commitment made to NCHC member institutions, the fans, and our event staff. Therefore, in an effort to create a safe environment for all, our current COVID-19 polices will remain in place throughout the entirety of the upcoming Frozen Faceoff.”

REA COVID-19 policies can be found at theralph.com/covid. On-site parking will be free during the event. Single-game tickets are available and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. Follow REA social media and visit theralph.com for event information and updates.

For more information please feel free to contact Jody Hodgson at (701) 777-6633 or jodyh@theralph.com.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!