Devils Lake Girls make state

K. William Boyer and Lori Stubbe

Devils Lake- In another phenomenal win for the Devils Lake Girls Basketball team, the Lady Firebirds won 76-64 over West Fargo to qualify for the state tournaments in Bismark this Friday. Lori Stubbe was on location to capture some awesome shots of the game to share with the community as the girls head off for their final game of the season.  GOOD LUCK DEVILS LAKE GIRLS!

Malayna Barendt in game.
11 Jenna Frelich
13 Malayna Barendt
Ramsey Browns making her 1000th Point Shot.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.  

