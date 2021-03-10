9th Annual North Dakota Government Procurement Fair to be conducted virtually

Special to Devils Lake Journal

GRAND FORKS– The North Dakota Procurement Technical Assistance Center (ND PTAC), UND Center for Business Engagement & Development and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), are sponsoring the 9th Annual Government Procurement Fair.

This year, the Procurement Fair will be held virtually on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., CST.

“Our annual Procurement Fair is a great opportunity for businesses to learn about government contracting, connect with resources and network with other businesses,” says Dave Kleppe, ND PTAC program manager. “This event will assist businesses just starting in government contracting and be informative to those already selling goods or services to government. “

This free event will feature workshops covering the topics of growing your business by selling your products and services to local, state and federal governments, changes to the Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR), as well as understanding cybersecurity requirements.

“PTAC provides wonderful resources for people working with the government,” says Damita Engel, general manager of Metcalf Archaeological Consultants. “We appreciate them being there and continuing to add tools and resources for us to use.”

To register or for more information on the workshops or exhibitors, visit: https://ndptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/222

About the PTAC Program: The Procurement Technical Assistance Program (PTAP) was authorized by Congress in 1985 in an effort to expand the number of businesses capable of participating in the government marketplace. Administered by the Department of Defense’s Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), the program provides matching funds through cooperative agreements with state and local governments and non-profit organizations to operate Procurement Technical Assistance Centers (PTACs) for the purpose of providing procurement assistance to all businesses – particularly small businesses – interested in participating in the government marketplace. Learn more athttps://www.dla.mil/SmallBusiness/PTAP/

This procurement technical assistance center is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the Defense Logistics Agency. State match funds are provided by the ND Dept. of Commerce.

About the Center for Business Engagement & Development: The ND PTAC program is hosted by the University of North Dakota with leadership provided through the Center for Business Engagement & Development, a part of the Nistler College of Business & Public Administration. The Center serves as UND’s business outreach hub and also oversees the ND Small Business Development Centers and the Veterans Business Outreach Center. Learn more at https://business.und.edu/about/centerforbiz.html

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

